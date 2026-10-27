Toronto police say woman was targeted in elaborate fraud where suspects allegedly impersonated detective, judge

Police allege this man impersonated a Toronto police detective. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 27, 2026 5:43 pm.

Toronto police investigators allege suspects targeted a woman in a home improvement scam, and then posed as authorities to bilk her out of even more money.

A probe into the elaborate alleged ruse began on Monday, October 5, 2026, when a woman who lives in the Lakeshore Boulevard West and Royal York Road area contacted police.

Investigators say the trouble started when a woman hired contractors to perform work on her home.

“The victim was misled about the extent of repairs which were required which resulted in higher costs than quoted and significant financial loss,” a police release outlined.

The alleged victim was later contacted by a man named Philip Spring, who identified himself as a Toronto police detective and told her the contractors were under investigation for fraud.

Later, a man claiming to be a judge named Stephen Firestone contacted the woman and told her “that the investigation and court proceedings required her to pay a large amount of money and that she would be reimbursed through the court proceedings.”

“The victim purchased and delivered several bank drafts to the suspect(s) totalling over $200,000,” the release adds.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirms that Philip Spring is not a real detective, and there is no Judge Stephen Firestone, either.

Investigators are now trying to track down the individuals involved in the sophisticated operation.

The contractors are described as two white males, one in his mid-to-late 40s, between five foot nine and five foot ten, with a heavy build, short brown/grey hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and a plaid shirt.

The second one is a white male, aged 27, six feet tall with a medium build and short blond hair. He had a bandage on his hand, and was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and a plaid shirt.

“The suspects drove a black pickup truck and a rusty blue pickup truck and spoke with a British, Irish, or Scottish accent,” investigators add.

The male impersonating a police detective is in his mid-30s, around five foot eight to five foot nine with a medium build, short dark reddish/brown hair and a red/brown beard.

“The suspect was last seen wearing a baseball cap and a heavier dark brown jacket,” police said. “The suspect spoke with a British, Irish or Scottish accent. An image has been released of this suspect.”

The male impersonating a judge also spoke with a heavy British, Irish, or Scottish accent.

If you know anything, contact Toronto police.

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