United Arab Emirates, Canada to share details of strategic partnership today

Prime Minister Mark Carney hosts Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., at a state dinner in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2026 5:20 am.

OTTAWA — Abu Dhabi’s crown prince is in Ottawa for meetings today as Canada and the United Arab Emirates work to cement their trade ties.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will greet and participate in a welcome ceremony for Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Parliament Hill, before the pair take part in a signing ceremony.

Canada and the UAE concluded negotiations on a free trade agreement earlier this year in what both countries have called a “record” time of 47 days.

Carney hosted a state dinner for the crown prince in downtown Ottawa on Monday, where he said the countries’ shared determination to “build for the future” is what binds them.

The prime minister also said the leaders would share details of a strategic partnership today.

Carney visited the United Arab Emirates last November, when the UAE pledged to invest around $70 billion in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

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