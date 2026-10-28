4 GTA residents charged for allegedly smuggling more than 110K kilograms of tobacco across the border

An RCMP shoulder patch is seen in Toronto, on Monday, July 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 28, 2026 4:30 pm.

Four Greater Toronto Area residents have been charged for their alleged roles in a tobacco smuggling ring following a joint investigation between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

During the course of a complex investigation, a smuggling operation was uncovered which the CBSA says took advantage of Canada’s transportation industry, including the extended railway system.

The accused allegedly transported nearly 116,000 kilograms of tobacco from the United States into Canada as well as between provinces between Oct. 2020 and April 2024.

On Sep. 21, 2026, the four accused were charged with:

  • Conspiracy to smuggle into Canada
  • Conspiracy to transport tobacco
  • Conspiracy to possess raw leaf tobacco
  • Conspiracy to evade compliance

Each individual also faces additional charges for their respective role in the smuggling ring.

Johnny Gamboa, 48, from Toronto was charged with:

  • Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported (raw leaf tobacco)
  • Transporting of tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco
  • Falsifying or destroying records
  • False statements or evasion of duties
  • Smuggle into Canada
  • Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained from offences

Harminder Grewal, 47, from Brampton was charged with:

  • Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported (raw leaf tobacco)
  • Transporting of tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco
  • Falsifying or destroying records
  • Smuggle into Canada
  • Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported
  • False statements or evasion of duties

Rinnamoon Haddad, 50, from Caledon was charged with:

  • Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported (raw leaf tobacco)
  • Transporting of tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco
  • Falsifying or destroying records
  • False statements or evasion of duties

Avikesh Sharma, 49, from Mississauga was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

All four are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29, 2026

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