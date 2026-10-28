4 GTA residents charged for allegedly smuggling more than 110K kilograms of tobacco across the border

Four Greater Toronto Area residents have been charged for their alleged roles in a tobacco smuggling ring following a joint investigation between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

During the course of a complex investigation, a smuggling operation was uncovered which the CBSA says took advantage of Canada’s transportation industry, including the extended railway system.

The accused allegedly transported nearly 116,000 kilograms of tobacco from the United States into Canada as well as between provinces between Oct. 2020 and April 2024.

On Sep. 21, 2026, the four accused were charged with:

Conspiracy to smuggle into Canada

Conspiracy to transport tobacco

Conspiracy to possess raw leaf tobacco

Conspiracy to evade compliance

Each individual also faces additional charges for their respective role in the smuggling ring.

Johnny Gamboa, 48, from Toronto was charged with:

Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported (raw leaf tobacco)

Transporting of tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco

Falsifying or destroying records

False statements or evasion of duties

Smuggle into Canada

Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained from offences

Harminder Grewal, 47, from Brampton was charged with:

Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported (raw leaf tobacco)

Transporting of tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco

Falsifying or destroying records

Smuggle into Canada

Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported

False statements or evasion of duties

Rinnamoon Haddad, 50, from Caledon was charged with:

Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported (raw leaf tobacco)

Transporting of tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco

Falsifying or destroying records

False statements or evasion of duties

Avikesh Sharma, 49, from Mississauga was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

All four are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29, 2026