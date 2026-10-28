44 arrested, 187 charges laid after months-long drugs and guns investigation: Toronto police

Items seized by police as part of Project Matrix. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 28, 2026 11:11 am.

Toronto police have arrested and charged 44 people following a months-long investigation targeting illegal firearms, drug trafficking and related criminal activities in Toronto.

The investigation by 55 Division, dubbed Project Matrix, combined several investigations looking into the alleged involvement of individuals in firearms and drug offences throughout the division.

Police have laid 187 charges against those arrested, with the most common offences including breach of probation, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, handling or storage of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

As part of the investigation, police seized eight illegal firearms, 792 rounds of ammunition as well as a significant amount of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, cannabis, psilocybin and LSD.

“55 Division is committed to working alongside our community and policing partners to keep our neighbourhoods safe,” said Superintendent David Correa, 55 Division Unit Commander.

“We will continue to target crime and disorder while addressing the concerns that matter most to the people who live, work and visit our communities.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.

Items seized by police as part of Project Matrix. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Items seized by police as part of Project Matrix. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Items seized by police as part of Project Matrix. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

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