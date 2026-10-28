Brampton Diwali Mela 2026 to be headlined by Punjabi singer Sukshinder Shinda

The City of Brampton is hosting its fourth annual Diwali Mela next month and this year it falls on the festival date itself, Nov. 8, 2026.

The family-friendly event will feature food vendors and activities for all ages as well as numerous cultural dance performances from regions across India including kathak, garba and bhangra on the main stage.

The headliner will be renowned British-Punjabi singer Sukhshinder Shinda, with an opening performance by Vandana Kaur.

As is tradition for Diwali, the finale of the event will feature a grand fireworks display as well as a drone show to light up the night sky.

“I always look forward to Diwali season in Brampton when communities across the city come together to celebrate through events and festivities,” said Brampton mayor Patrick Brown in a bulletin on the city’s website.

“I am proud to welcome residents to our fourth annual Diwali Mela, where families and friends can enjoy vibrant performances, share in the joy of the Festival of Lights and celebrate the traditions and community spirit that make Brampton so special. I look forward to another memorable evening celebrating with residents.”

Loveen Gill, host and reporter at OMNI News spoke to CityNews about the significance of a huge Punjabi star headlining Diwali in Canada.

“I think it’s the cherry on top for sure. It’s brightening Diwali even more because when they do these melas with these celebrities be it any occasion, but especially Diwali, being able to see a celebrity perform for free on Diwali for so many newcomers, it will be an added celebration,” she said.

Gill also spoke about how newcomers feel celebrating Diwali on Canadian soil.

“I have interviewed so many newcomers around Diwali over the years. One thing they tell me is they’re missing home. So for them to be able to come out and celebrate with others who understand Diwali the way they do, it adds a lot to the entire sentiment of being with your own people.”

Diwali is becoming popular in the GTA and Canada, Gill added.

“It’s about being inclusive. We’ve seen Diwali now celebrated at a large scale over the years. Over the past decade we’ve seen Walmart, FreshCo … Diwali is everywhere. Canada Post even released a stamp. Diwali is becoming part of the Canadian conversation at large and it’s beautiful to be included.”

Details

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Location: Sesquicentennial Park, 11333 Bramalea Rd.

Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Road Closures

Dur to the scale of the event and the expected number of attendees temporary road closures will be in place on Nov. 8 from 2 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.:

Claremont Drive will be closed from Bramalea Road to Tetley Road

Countryside Drive will be closed from Bramalea Road to Sunny Meadow Boulevard

Westbound lanes of Countryside Drive will be closed from Sunny Meadow Boulevard to Moldvan Drive

The closures may affect entry/exit to certain residences.​