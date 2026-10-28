Bryan Adams stands up for ‘Lake Ontario’ in new song referencing Epstein files

Bryan Adams is raging against geographical renamings.

The Kingston, Ont.-born rocker has released a new single called “Lake Ontario,” which appears to take shots at U.S. president Donald Trump.

In August, Trump signed an executive order directing U.S. federal agencies to refer to Lake Ontario as “Lake America.”

Adams said in a statement his new song is for “all the sane people on both shores who know that the current madness will pass, and that Lake Ontario will always be Lake Ontario.”

In the mid-drive rock tune, the 66-year-old calls out “a baby tossing the toys from the pram” due to things not “going his way in Iran.” Elsewhere in the song, he refers to the ordeal as “another distraction” as “the Epstein files were getting traction.”

Adams is readying a new album, “How’s It Goin’,” described in a release as “his musical love letter to Canada.” It also includes the protest track “51st State.”

“Empires and regimes, dictators and kings, they all come and go,” Adams said in his statement.

“Lake Ontario is forever.”

Adams is not the first Canadian act to stand up for the body of water.

In August, Blue Rodeo’s hit “Hasn’t Hit Me Yet” went viral after thousands of fans at their Toronto concert were captured screaming along to the lyric: “Out in the middle of Lake Ontario.”

Co-frontman Greg Keelor told The Canadian Press he was happy to see the song become a “rallying call.”

“That’s a very powerful body of water,” he said.

“Most Canadians, it wasn’t really something in your brain, it was just Lake Ontario. But now it’s taken on a significance and it’s a bit of a line in the sand.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press