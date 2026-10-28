Canada continues to oppose American embargo on Cuba at UN

Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla holds up a photo of a medication while speaking at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted October 28, 2026 2:17 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2026 2:51 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada has again voted at the United Nations to oppose the U.S. embargo on Cuba as Havana accuses Washington of running a campaign of coercion to sway the vote.

In a vote of 130-17 with 25 abstentions, the UN General Assembly today condemned the economic embargo for the 34th year in a row.

The number of countries voting against the embargo dropped by 30 and several countries that previously opposed the embargo, such as Germany and Italy, abstained from the vote for the first time.

Havana accused the United States of threatening countries that oppose the embargo with the loss of aid and trade access, a claim Washington has not rejected.

Cuba faces a humanitarian emergency due to a U.S. blockade of fuel imports to the island and an economic crisis Washington blames on the Communist government.

The Cuban embassy in Ottawa says the United States is using collective punishment to force regime change and called on Canada to maintain its support, a call the Bloc Québécois endorsed this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2026.

— With files from the Associated Press

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

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