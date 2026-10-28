Nearly 75% of Canadians think PM Carney is on the right track seeking closer ties with Europe: poll

Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as he arrives to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 28, 2026 6:00 am.

Canadians widely approve of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s move to seek closer ties with Europe amid an unpredictable trading relationship with the United States, a new Canada Pulse Insights polls reveals.

Seventy-three per cent believe Carney is on the right track in seeking a closer economic and security alliance with the European Union, with 27 per cent saying it’s the wrong track and won’t be enough to offset the loss of trade with the United States.

The poll finds Carney’s approach has nation-wide approval, with the strongest support in British Columbia (81 per cent), followed by Atlantic Canada (79 per cent), Québec (75 per cent), Ontario (72 per cent), Saskatchewan/Manitoba (64 per cent) and Alberta (62 per cent).

Related:

Support rises with age and education, and is lower among Canadians in households earning under $50,000.

There is one group, however, that stands in opposition to the PM’s approach.

“Current Conservative supporters are the only political group reported in which a majority say wrong direction: 58 per cent take that position, while 42 per cent say right track,” a release states.

Carney will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council
President António Costa at the Canada-EU Summit in Montreal on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

Methodology: The survey was conducted with 1,531 Canadian adults (18+) as part of a Canada Pulse Insights national omnibus survey, fielded from Oct. 1–8, 2026. A random sample of Canadian adult respondents was invited to complete the survey through an online panel platform. The margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size is ±2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

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