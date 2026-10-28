Canada not yet in position to reach trade deal with U.S.: Carney

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is not yet in a position to reach a trade deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, even with the congressional midterms just days away.

On his way into the weekly Liberal national caucus meeting on Parliament Hill today, Carney said Ottawa is prepared to make a deal only when it suits Canadians’ interests.

He said Canada “will pursue” such a deal if it presents itself but Ottawa’s trade negotiators are “not in that position right now.”

While trade talks between Ottawa and Washington have intensified in recent days, the Canadian side has described the progress as limited.

Republican control over both houses of Congress is on the line in this year’s midterm elections, set for next Tuesday.

Trump’s tariff agenda is widely unpopular among Americans due to the high cost of living.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2026.

— With files from Catherine Morrison

The Canadian Press