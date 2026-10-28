Man wanted in alleged sexual assault of victim near Black Creek and Tretheway

A man is wanted in connection to a sexual assault in the Black Creek Drive and Tretheway Drive. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 28, 2026 11:15 am.

A man is wanted in connection to a sexual assault in the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive.

Toronto police were called to the area on Oct. 22 for reports of a sexual assault around 6:45 p.m.

It’s alleged the victim was out for a jog when an unknown male suspect began following the victim. The suspect eventually caught up and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The man is described as between 18 and 19 years old, six-foot-two-inches with a thin build. He was last seen wearing pants with visible single digit numbers on them, a grey camouflage hooded sweater, a black backpack with the cross-strap done up, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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