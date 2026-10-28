A woman has been charged following an investigation into a series of thefts from gravesites at a Milton cemetery that police say affected approximately 20 families.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says it launched an investigation after Milton Evergreen Cemetery staff contacted police in July about reports of missing items from gravesites.

According to investigators, the thefts began in late June and involved memorial items left by loved ones, including lanterns, shepherd hooks, candles, potted plants and other keepsakes.

Police say about 20 families reported property missing from gravesites.

“While the monetary value of some of these items may be relatively low, many hold significant sentimental value for the families who placed them at their loved ones’ gravesites,” a police spokesperson said via a press release. “Recognizing the deeply personal nature of these thefts and the impact on affected families, the HRPS made this investigation a priority.”

On Oct. 24, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Milton. During the search, investigators recovered items reported stolen from the cemetery, along with dozens of other items believed to have been taken from gravesites.

As a result of the investigation, Diana Anderson, 57, of Milton, was arrested and charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say additional charges are anticipated as investigators continue to catalogue the recovered property and work to identify possible additional victims.

Investigators believe some families may not yet be aware that items were stolen from gravesites at the cemetery.