OLG says $40M winning lottery ticket claimed ahead of midnight deadline

Hours before a $40 million lottery ticket was set to expire, someone has come forward to claim the prize.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says the winning ticket from the October 28 LOTTO Max draw which was sold in Grey County was validated at an OLG terminal prior to Wednesday’s midnight deadline.

The ticket was set to become the country’s second largest unclaimed LOTTO Max prize, behind only a $70 million winning ticket from a June 2022 draw that was sold in Scarborough.

OLG officials say they have been in contact with the individual who validated the ticket and the process is now underway to determine if they are the rightful owner(s) of the ticket.

“Because the ticket was purchased at a lottery retailer, we don’t know the identity of the person or group that purchased it,” OLG said in a statement, adding they have very detailed information about the winning ticket. “As with all OLG prize claims of over $1000, a review process is conducted to determine the rightful ownership of the ticket.”

The winning numbers for the October 28 Lotto Max draw were 06, 14, 17, 19, 26, 43, 45, and the bonus number 27.