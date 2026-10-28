Ontario pauses some skills training funding for unemployed people: career colleges

Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn speaks to reporters during a scrum at Queen's Park, the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted October 28, 2026 6:06 am.

In addition to freezing Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) payments to all private post-secondary institutions, the province has paused at least some funding through Better Jobs Ontario, which helps unemployed people get skills training.

But the government won’t explicitly say so.

There has been no public communication from the government about the status of the program that aims to get people off social assistance and into the workforce, but people who were depending on the program and the institutions that were set to train them are taking note.

Reece Daniel was hoping to begin an HVAC program in London, Ont., on Oct. 19. The government had initially scheduled a meeting for Oct. 13 to give him information about the funding agreement, but a few days before that they cancelled and said applications were under review.

The next intake for the HVAC program is in May 2027.

“This course was something that was going to get me jumped back on my feet,” Daniel said.

“I’m still probably going to be presented with the opportunity to go to school next year, but the significant delays … waiting for so long, putting off work for so long, it’s a little bit disappointing and frustrating.”

Pathways Employment Help Centre had been assisting Daniel in his application, and is seeing other clients experiencing the same delays and uncertainty with their Better Jobs Ontario funding decisions, the CEO said.

“Despite our agency’s repeated efforts to obtain clarification, the absence of a definitive decision prevented Reece and other clients from proceeding with their planned training as scheduled,” Ben Cecil said.

Career Colleges Ontario said the association has heard from member schools that Better Jobs Ontario funding for students at career colleges has been paused, but it has not received any formal communication from the government.

“We are concerned about any disruption to funding for students attending compliant institutions,” it wrote in a statement. 

“As with OSAP, we are urging the government to restore access to funding for students attending institutions where there are no identified compliance concerns. We continue to advocate for a targeted approach that allows students to access the support they need while maintaining strong accountability across the sector.”

Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn announced earlier this month that OSAP payments are paused for students at all private post-secondary institutions, after preliminary audit findings raised serious concerns about financial aid usage at some career colleges.

Trillium College has suspended classes due to the OSAP pause, and wrote in a letter to students that it is a temporary measure due to the uncertainty caused by that freeze and “the separate funding interruption affecting Better Jobs Ontario-funded students at Trillium College.”

When asked recently if Better Jobs Ontario funding was also paused, Quinn’s spokesperson said little.

“Preliminary audit findings point to serious, systemic concerns about OSAP usage at private postsecondary institutions,” Bianca Giacoboni wrote. 

“OSAP payments to students at these institutions are paused, and other streams of provincial funding to private institutions past and present are under review.”

Giacoboni refused to list those other streams of funding.

Interim Liberal leader John Fraser said if the government is taking action against another source of funding they should come out and say it.

“It’s happening,” he said. “They know it’s happening and I don’t know why they’re afraid to say it.” 

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA residents give their quality of life a C+: poll

Toronto and Greater Toronto Area (GTA) residents gave their overall quality of life a C+ when asked about 13 different subjects, according to a new poll. The survey, conducted by Canada Pulse Insights...

41m ago

Bank of Canada expected to hike key rate for 1st time since 2023

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is widely expected to move its benchmark interest rate this morning for the first time in nearly a year.

1h ago

Nearly 75% of Canadians think PM Carney is on the right track seeking closer ties with Europe: poll

Canadians widely approve of Prime Minister Mark Carney's move to seek closer ties with Europe amid an unpredictable trading relationship with the United States, a new Canada Pulse Insights polls reveals. Seventy-three...

40m ago

'I don't trust the police': Regis Korchinski-Paquet's mother questions purpose of coroner's inquest

Regis Korchinski-Paquet's mother questioned the purpose of a coroner's inquest examining the circumstances of her daughter's death as well as the video and audio evidence presented in it, as lawyers for...

24m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA residents give their quality of life a C+: poll

Toronto and Greater Toronto Area (GTA) residents gave their overall quality of life a C+ when asked about 13 different subjects, according to a new poll. The survey, conducted by Canada Pulse Insights...

41m ago

Bank of Canada expected to hike key rate for 1st time since 2023

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is widely expected to move its benchmark interest rate this morning for the first time in nearly a year.

1h ago

Nearly 75% of Canadians think PM Carney is on the right track seeking closer ties with Europe: poll

Canadians widely approve of Prime Minister Mark Carney's move to seek closer ties with Europe amid an unpredictable trading relationship with the United States, a new Canada Pulse Insights polls reveals. Seventy-three...

40m ago

'I don't trust the police': Regis Korchinski-Paquet's mother questions purpose of coroner's inquest

Regis Korchinski-Paquet's mother questioned the purpose of a coroner's inquest examining the circumstances of her daughter's death as well as the video and audio evidence presented in it, as lawyers for...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Chris Moise loses Toronto Centre seat to Curran Stikuts

Toronto Centre will see a new city councillor with Curran Stikuts taking over for one-term representative Chris Moise. Our Audra Brown spoke with the defeated incumbent.

October 26, 2026 11:46 pm EST EST

2:45
Shaun Chen elected as Scarborough North city councillor

Incumbent Jamaal Myers has failed to capture a second term after being ousted by former MP Shaun Chen who captured over 35 per cent of the vote.

October 26, 2026 11:51 pm EST EST

13:13
Olivia Chow delivers victory speech after winning Toronto mayoral re-election

Olivia Chow addressed supporters after winning re-election as mayor of Toronto.

October 26, 2026 11:15 pm EST EST

3:56
New era begins in Mississauga as Tedjo defeats Parrish, Crombie

Alvin Tedjo has been elected mayor of Mississauga, defeating both Carolyn Parrish and Bonnie Crombie by a wide margin. The three candidates reflected on the results of the election.

October 26, 2026 11:10 pm EST EST

6:06
Brad Bradford delivers concession speech after losing Toronto mayoral race

Brad Bradford delivered his concession speech after losing the Toronto mayoral race to incumbent Olivia Chow.

October 26, 2026 10:51 pm EST EST

More Videos