Police searching for missing 8-year-old boy near Brampton park

A Peel Regional Police shoulder badge and cruiser are seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 28, 2026 7:59 pm.

Police are searching the area around a Brampton park for a missing eight-year-old boy.

Investigators say the child was last seen walking on Jayfield Road near Jordan Park in the Williams Parkway and Torbram Road area.

The child is described as having brown skin and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a red and black backpack.

Police are asking anyone who can help verify his wellbeing to give them a call.

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