Several GO Transit lines, UP Express to have modified service over Halloweeen weekend

Four GO Transit lines will have modified service over Halloween weekend while the UP Express will be replaced by bus service.

Riders planning on taking the Lakeshore East, Kitchener, Barrie and Stouffville will be affected starting on Saturday and until end of service on Sunday. The change in services is to acccomodate major track upgrades.

For the UP Express, there will be no train service and buses will travel directly from the Union Station Bus Terminal to Toronto Pearson Airport terminal 1. There will be no service at Bloor, Weston, and Mount Dennis GO/UP stations.

On Lakeshore East, trains will run on an hourly schedule between Durham College Oshawa GO and Union Station.

For the Kitchener line, train service will only run between Mount Pleasent and Mount Dennis GO stations. Buses will replace trains between Stratford or Kitchener and the Hwy. 407 Bus Terminal.

You can find more details and alternate ways to travel on the GO Transit website.

Meanwhile, there will be no GO train service between Downsview Park GO and Union Station on the Barrie line. Trains will still operate between Downsview Park and Allandale Waterfront.

Those who want to travel on to Union can take the TTC Line 1.

For the Stouffville train line, train service will run between Old Elm GO and Union Statio, but southbound trains departing Old Elm will depart up to 27 minutes later than reguarly scheduled.

Anyone riding GO Transit this weekend is urged to check the schedule ahead of time.