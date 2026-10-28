SIU charge Halton police officer in 2025 chase that seriously injured one person

A Special Investigations Unit logo is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By John Marchesan

Posted October 28, 2026 5:48 pm.

The province’s police watchdog has charged a Halton Regional Police officer in connection with a 2025 pursuit that left one person seriously injured.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, on the morning of March 12, 2025, officers were investigating the theft of a Kia Sedona from a home in Oakville as well as a stolen GMC Hummer.

Officers located both vehicles in the area of Upper Middle Road and Trafalgar Road and attempted to stop them.

“Following a pursuit in Oakville and Mississauga led by Sgt. Joseph, the driver of the Hummer was involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer at Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lakeshore Road East,” read a statement from the SIU.

The 26-year-old driver of the Hummer was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

Following an investigation, Sgt. David Joseph has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Sgt. Joseph will appear in a Milton court to answer the charge on Nov. 23.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

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