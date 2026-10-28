Suspect wanted in alleged sex assault of underage victim at Scarborough school open house

Suspect wanted in sexual assault of an underaged person at a school open house. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 28, 2026 5:43 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted an underaged victim at Scarborough school open house.

Officers were called to the school on Tuesday for reports of a sexual assault in the area of Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road.

A man allegedly attended the open house and sexually assaulted the victim while on the school premise.

The victim was able to stop the alleged sexual assault and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as an “elderly male” with gray/white hair, balding, with a full gray/white beard, wearing a beige jacket, blue/white plaid button up shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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