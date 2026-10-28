Toronto, GTA residents give their quality of life a C+: poll

People watch late day sunshine from Riverdale Park East in Toronto on Oct. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler The Canadian Press

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 28, 2026 6:00 am.

Toronto and Greater Toronto Area (GTA) residents gave their overall quality of life a C+ when asked about 13 different subjects, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by Canada Pulse Insights for CityNews, found that in Toronto, just nine per cent gave their overall quality of life an A. Forty-four per cent a B, 30 per cent responded with a C grade, 13 per cent said D and five per cent gave their quality of life a failing grade.

Some of the subjects respondents were asked about included access to parks and green spaces along with entertainment. Both categories received the highest grades in Toronto with a B-. Sixty-four per cent have access to parks and green spaces an A or B, while 66 per cent entertainment and variety of access an A or B. 

Those surveyed gave their municipality’s plan to make housing more affordable and accessible the worst grade at C-, along with how their city cares for and supports people who are vulnerable. 

Fifty-eight per cent of residents agreed that they were proud of their municipality and the way it operates, while 42 per cent disagreed. 

In the GTA, that number was much higher, with 65 per cent saying they were proud of their municipality.

Those in the GTA outside of Toronto, however, also gave their quality of life a C+. Parks and access to green spaces received a B grade, while their overall quality of life was a B-.

Support for vulnerable people also received a higher grade at C. However, those polled in the GTA also gave their municipality’s plan to make housing more affordable and accessible the worst grade at C-.

The results follow the municipal elections across Ontario. In Toronto, residents chose four more years of Mayor-elect Olivia Chow, while Mississauga voted for change, electing Alvin Tedjo over former Mayor Bonnie Crombie and incumbent Carolyn Parrish.

This survey was conducted among 510 adult residents of the City of Toronto and 825 residents of the GTA outside Toronto, including Peel Region, Durham Region, York Region, Halton Region and Peel Region, by Canada Pulse Insights between Sept. 14 and Sept. 25, 2026, through an online panel platform managed by Sago. The margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size is ±4.3 percentage points for Toronto and ±3.4 for the GTA, 19 times out of 20.

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