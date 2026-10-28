Toronto man charged after alleged street race in Mississauga near pedestrians

As a result of the investigation, officers identified the driver as Anthony Fuellos Knox, 21, of Toronto. Photo: Peel police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 28, 2026 5:53 am.

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after Peel Regional Police (PRP) said he took part in a street race at high speeds in Mississauga, putting nearby pedestrians at risk.

It’s alleged that officers observed several vehicles engaged in a street race near Meadowpine Boulevard and Meadowvale Boulevard at approximately 2 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Police said one of the vehicles was travelling at a high rate of speed while operating in close proximity to pedestrians, creating what investigators described as a significant threat to public safety.

Following an investigation, officers identified the driver as Anthony Fuellos Knox, 21, of Toronto. Knox was arrested on Oct. 15 and charged with dangerous operation, fail to comply with undertaking, race a motor vehicle and drive motor vehicle, perform stunt.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident was seized and the driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days.

According to investigators, Knox was already bound by a court-imposed undertaking at the time of the alleged incident. The undertaking stemmed from previous dangerous driving and street racing allegations and included a condition prohibiting him from attending car meets, rallies or other locations where stunt driving may occur.

Knox was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court at a later date.

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