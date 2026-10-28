Two teens charged in stabbing, robbery at Whitby movie theatre

A Durham Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By John Marchesan

Posted October 28, 2026 5:19 pm.

Two youths are facing charges following a stabbing and robbery at Whitby movie theatre last weekend.

Police in Durham Region say just after 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, a 15-year-old was at the Landmark Cinemas on Consumer Drive to meet a female friend he knew through social media.

“While at the theatre, he was approached by a group of youths, who demanded the victim give them his jacket,” police said in a release. “When he refused to surrender his belongings, one of the suspects produced a machete, struck the victim in the arm, and then the group assaulted him before stealing his jacket and cash.”

Investigators identified four suspects and issued arrest warrants for two of them.

On Oct. 28, a 15-year-old from Oshawa and a 17-year-old from Pickering were arrested and charged with robbery while armed with an offensive weapon, aggravated assault and disguise with intent.

The 15-year-old was also charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, three counts of failing to comply with a release order, and failing to comply with a youth sentence order.

The 17-year-old is also facing two counts of failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with a youth sentence order.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

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