Driver killed after deer hit by sedan is struck by pickup truck in York Region

York Regional Police badge and cruiser. YRP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 28, 2026 8:41 am.

A driver is dead following a serious collision in Georgina, Ont., that investigators believe began when the driver of a sedan struck a deer on a rural roadway.

York Regional Police (YRP) told CityNews officers were called to the area of Ravenshoe Road and Miles Road shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a serious crash.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a pickup truck with severe front-end damage. The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also located a nearby sedan with moderate front-end damage. Investigators say the occupants of the sedan were not injured.

According to preliminary findings, YRP said the collision appears to have occurred after the sedan struck a deer. The deer was then struck by the pickup truck, resulting in the fatal crash.

Investigators have not released the identity of the deceased driver, pending notification of next of kin.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation. Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.

York Regional Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704.

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