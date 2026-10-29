Auditor general to release reports on greenhouse gases, coal exports, pesticides

OTTAWA — The federal spending watchdog plans to issue report cards today tracking government agencies’ progress on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and working toward a ban on the export of thermal coal.

The latest batch of reports from Auditor General Karen Hogan will also evaluate efforts to reduce health and environmental risks from pesticides, manage the Canadian Dental Care Plan and oversee the national emergency stockpile.

Other audits will examine the activities of Canada’s anti-money laundering centre, the Canadian Armed Forces’ management of ammunition and the federal border agency’s collection of customs duties and taxes.

Another report will assess whether several agencies managed procurement and contracts of selected call centre systems with regard to economy, efficiency and effectiveness.

Hogan plans to hold a media conference to discuss the reports after they are tabled in the House of Commons.

Liberal cabinet ministers and opposition MPs are also expected to comment on the auditor’s findings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press