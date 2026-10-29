Canada still reviewing F-35 purchase after RCAF received its first jets: minister

Minister of National Defence David McGuinty participates in a news conference with cabinet ministers in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 29, 2026 4:40 pm.

Last Updated October 29, 2026 5:18 pm.

OTTAWA — Defence Minister David McGuinty says the federal government’s planned purchase of 88 F-35 stealth fighters remains under review, even after the military received its first two F-35s in recent days.

McGuinty told reporters today the federal government will take all the time it needs to consider all factors, including industrial benefits and emerging autonomous air systems that can fly alongside fighter craft.

The Royal Canadian Air Force announced last week on social media it had received its first two jets from Lockheed Martin at Luke Air Force base in Phoenix, Arizona.

Prime Minister Mark Carney put the full order for 88 jets under review soon after he came into office, when U.S. President Donald Trump was still in the early stages of his trade war against Canada.

Ottawa has committed financially to purchasing at least the first 16 jets and has ordered spare parts.

Swedish defence manufacturer Saab announced partnerships with several major Canadian aerospace companies this week, as it prepares for the possibility that the Carney government opts to purchase a mixed fighter fleet and build Gripen E fighter jets in Canada.

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