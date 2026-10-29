Canada’s unions prepare for nationwide fight over Ottawa’s labour law proposals

OTTAWA — Canadian labour leaders are warning that unions could bring about a nationwide job action if Ottawa rams through a contentious suite of proposed changes to the Canada Labour Code.

The Liberal government’s Bill C-39 includes language that would clarify a minister’s power to scuttle a strike or lockout in federally regulated industries if the national interest is at stake.

Union leaders have said the new framework amounts to an attack on the right to strike.

Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske said today that Canada’s unions are setting up a “war room” to mount a joint defence if Ottawa uses the proposed powers to force workers off the picket line.

Bruske said unions would share resources and legal expertise and that collective response could lead to a day of job actions across the country.

Bill C-39 is up for debate and amendments on Parliament Hill but Bruske said she doesn’t feel the Liberals are willing to budge on their major economic legislation.