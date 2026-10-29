City of Victoria issues warning after owl attacks same person twice in three days

A barred owl rests at dawn in Everglades National Park near Flamingo, Fla on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 29, 2026 6:27 pm.

Last Updated October 29, 2026 8:39 pm.

VICTORIA — The City of Victoria has issued a warning after the same person was attacked by an owl at a park twice in three days.

The city says in a statement that it received a complaint on Oct. 4 about a barred owl attack on the shared pedestrian and bike walkway along Dallas Road between Douglas Road and the Beacon Hill Park Road exit.

The city says owl attacks are typically a result of “territory enforcement” as adult owls look to establish new territory or protect their existing space.

The statement says the city installed signs to raise awareness for park users about the aggressive owl in the area.

It says it’s the first time the city has installed such signs, which will be taken down when the activity subsides.

The Canadian Wildlife Federation says the barred owl, a large species with a round head and no ear tufts, can be found throughout British Columbia and in the central Prairies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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