Daniel’s Art Supplies, beloved by Toronto artists, closing after 42 years in Chinatown

Daniel's Art Supplies, a popular destination in Chinatown for artists, is closing its doors after four decades. Owner Daniel Choi says he hopes he will still be able to serve some customers. Nick Westoll reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted October 29, 2026 5:15 am.

When it comes to beloved Toronto destinations specializing in art, Daniel’s Art Supplies has a devoted following, and customers say its closure after more than four decades in business will be felt by many.

Daniel Choi started the business in Chinatown 42 years ago and it grew to become a destination for paints, oils, acrylics, water colours and brushes of varying prices and quality. It also became a spot for getting canvasses stretched.

“Be honest, you sell the right product, and you don’t cheat anybody. OK. When it’s good, you say good. When it’s bad, you tell them it’s bad,” he said, describing how he has tried to approach running the business.

However, the Spadina Avenue store will close for good Thursday evening. Choi said the building where the store is located was sold and renovations are needed, requiring him to empty the space. He said he was invited to come back to the building, but the timing wasn’t good for him.

Choi, who is in his 80s, said while his age makes him want to close the store, he still has a desire for the business.

“I still want to keep going for something.”

As news of the upcoming store closure was shared, it prompted artists and customers to reflect on their experiences.

Daniel Sidorowicz said he has been shopping and using canvass-stretching services at Daniel’s Art Supplies for more than 20 years, and that was largely due to Choi himself.

“I always liked his personality, his character. He was always really witty, funny,” he said.

“He made me laugh, and I think laughter is like one of the most important things in life. And if you know they can make you laugh, they can make you pay.”

Related:

Sidorowicz posted a brief video of Choi on Instagram. Sidorowicz encouraged interested customers to visit (noting only cash would be accepted) and check out the remaining products. The post received hundreds of thousands of likes, shares and views.

“People really liked the humble nature of this personality,” he said.

“I think that’s why it really took off is because of his authenticity, and just the just the nature of his quiet, humble, angelic voice.”

Artist Malcolm-Emilio is one of the decades-long customers who came in for one last time on Wednesday. He said he has known Choi since he was a teenager and that Choi had “integrity and … generosity.”

“This was the first place I was able to connect with and feel at home with, and able to kind of feel not just inspired but a sense of like I was a part of something,” he said.

“Another great, amazing aspect of Daniel is that his hands touch so much of these things, and moving into a time where hands aren’t going to be touching as many things, I think it’s the value and the handcrafted talent and the wisdom that’s in your community, sometimes that stone is overlooked … and it’s not until it’s gone that you’re like, ‘Oh wait, that spot.’

“I think maybe this physical space closing, but Daniel’s energy and especially from all the momentum that we’ve gotten from the community, I feel like there’s something coming,” he added.

Meanwhile, Choi shared a brief message to all current and past customers.

“Thank you for the years of support. Thank you very much,” he said.

Daniel Choi, the owner of Daniel's Art Supplies, speaks with a customer. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 critically injured after shooting inside Bridle Path home, suspects flee in SUV: Toronto police

Two people are suffering from life-threatening injuries after an early-morning shooting inside a home in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood, police say. Toronto police said officers were called to...

breaking

59m ago

Ontario finance minister to table fall economic update

TORONTO — Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is set to provide an update on the province's finances today by tabling his government's fall economic statement.

2h ago

Police investigating fatal pedestrian collision in Richmond Hill

A male pedestrian is dead after being struck in Richmond Hill on Wednesday night, police say. York Regional Police (YRP) said officers responded to a collision involving a male pedestrian in the area...

1h ago

Crash shuts down stretch of eastbound Hwy. 401 express in Scarborough

A crash has shut down some express lanes on Highway 401 near Morningside Avenue in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. on Thursday. Paramedics say they assessed...

4m ago

Top Stories

2 critically injured after shooting inside Bridle Path home, suspects flee in SUV: Toronto police

Two people are suffering from life-threatening injuries after an early-morning shooting inside a home in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood, police say. Toronto police said officers were called to...

breaking

59m ago

Ontario finance minister to table fall economic update

TORONTO — Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is set to provide an update on the province's finances today by tabling his government's fall economic statement.

2h ago

Police investigating fatal pedestrian collision in Richmond Hill

A male pedestrian is dead after being struck in Richmond Hill on Wednesday night, police say. York Regional Police (YRP) said officers responded to a collision involving a male pedestrian in the area...

1h ago

Crash shuts down stretch of eastbound Hwy. 401 express in Scarborough

A crash has shut down some express lanes on Highway 401 near Morningside Avenue in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. on Thursday. Paramedics say they assessed...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

5:36
How to protect yourself from possible impersonation scams

Detective David Coffey from the Toronto police service' financial crime unit explains why impersonation scams are becoming increasingly common and how Canadians can protect themselves.

16h ago

2:45
Deadly Spain train crash: What we know so far

Rescue efforts continue in central Spain after two high speed trains collided killing at least 64 and injuring dozens more.

18h ago

5:10
What a key interest rate hike could mean for Canadians

Senior business analyst Mike Eppel explains why the Bank of Canada chose to hike the interest rate for the first time in three years and what this means for Canadians.

19h ago

0:31
Two Canadians injured after fatal train crash in Spain: Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed two Canadians are among the injured following the fatal train crash in Spain that killed more than 60 people.

20h ago

0:42
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the first time since 2023

The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate for the first time in three years.

21h ago

More Videos