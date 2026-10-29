When it comes to beloved Toronto destinations specializing in art, Daniel’s Art Supplies has a devoted following, and customers say its closure after more than four decades in business will be felt by many.

Daniel Choi started the business in Chinatown 42 years ago and it grew to become a destination for paints, oils, acrylics, water colours and brushes of varying prices and quality. It also became a spot for getting canvasses stretched.

“Be honest, you sell the right product, and you don’t cheat anybody. OK. When it’s good, you say good. When it’s bad, you tell them it’s bad,” he said, describing how he has tried to approach running the business.

However, the Spadina Avenue store will close for good Thursday evening. Choi said the building where the store is located was sold and renovations are needed, requiring him to empty the space. He said he was invited to come back to the building, but the timing wasn’t good for him.

Choi, who is in his 80s, said while his age makes him want to close the store, he still has a desire for the business.

“I still want to keep going for something.”

As news of the upcoming store closure was shared, it prompted artists and customers to reflect on their experiences.

Daniel Sidorowicz said he has been shopping and using canvass-stretching services at Daniel’s Art Supplies for more than 20 years, and that was largely due to Choi himself.

“I always liked his personality, his character. He was always really witty, funny,” he said.

“He made me laugh, and I think laughter is like one of the most important things in life. And if you know they can make you laugh, they can make you pay.”

Sidorowicz posted a brief video of Choi on Instagram. Sidorowicz encouraged interested customers to visit (noting only cash would be accepted) and check out the remaining products. The post received hundreds of thousands of likes, shares and views.

“People really liked the humble nature of this personality,” he said.

“I think that’s why it really took off is because of his authenticity, and just the just the nature of his quiet, humble, angelic voice.”

Artist Malcolm-Emilio is one of the decades-long customers who came in for one last time on Wednesday. He said he has known Choi since he was a teenager and that Choi had “integrity and … generosity.”

“This was the first place I was able to connect with and feel at home with, and able to kind of feel not just inspired but a sense of like I was a part of something,” he said.

“Another great, amazing aspect of Daniel is that his hands touch so much of these things, and moving into a time where hands aren’t going to be touching as many things, I think it’s the value and the handcrafted talent and the wisdom that’s in your community, sometimes that stone is overlooked … and it’s not until it’s gone that you’re like, ‘Oh wait, that spot.’

“I think maybe this physical space closing, but Daniel’s energy and especially from all the momentum that we’ve gotten from the community, I feel like there’s something coming,” he added.

Meanwhile, Choi shared a brief message to all current and past customers.

“Thank you for the years of support. Thank you very much,” he said.