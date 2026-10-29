Traffic agent dies after being hit by truck in East York

A City of Toronto traffic agent has died after being hit by a truck in the Thorncliffe neighbourhood of East York on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area of Millwood Road and Overlea Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto police tell CityNews a city traffic agent was directing traffic at the intersection when he waved a dump truck through and was then struck by the same vehicle.

The 32-year-old traffic agent was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision. The driver remained on scene.

Overlea is closed between Leaside Park Drive and Millwood Road and Millwood is also closed between Redway Road and Pape and Donlands Avenues.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes as the investigation and cleanup continues.