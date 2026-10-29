Inquest into death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet on hold for investigation: coroner

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a Toronto woman who fell from a 24th-floor balcony while police where in her home has been put on hold indefinitely.

The presiding coroner, Dr. David Cameron, announced the pause this morning, saying some “unanticipated investigation” had to be carried out before the inquest into the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet could continue.

He gave no details on the nature or focus of the investigation but said jurors and the public would be informed when the inquest was ready to resume.

The inquest finished hearing evidence on Wednesday and was set to reconvene this afternoon so that lawyers for about a dozen parties could make their closing remarks and suggest recommendations to the jury.

Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old woman of Afro-Indigenous and Ukrainian descent, died on May 27, 2020 after police were called to the west-end apartment she shared with relatives.

The inquest was temporarily thrown off course after her mother, Claudette Beals, made a new allegation against police, who were cleared of wrongdoing by a watchdog agency.

Beals alleged officers pushed her daughter toward the balcony, causing the inquest to go on an extended break so that lawyers could figure out a way forward.

Jurors in coroner’s inquests do not assign blame or legal responsibility, but they may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.

The inquest has focused largely on Korchinski-Paquet’s history of seizures from epilepsy as well as education and training around epilepsy and postictal delirium or psychosis, mental states that can occur after seizures and lead to uncharacteristic behaviour.

Korchinski-Paquet had experienced two seizures earlier in the day, hours before police were called over a fight involving knives. Korchinski-Paquet, her mother and her brother each called 911 and mentioned her diagnosis and seizures to the call taker, jurors heard.