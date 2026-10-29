The Big Story

The election that left Israel in limbo

People walk next to a Likud party campaign ad featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, with a Hebrew message reading "We have one opportunity to win," in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, a day after the elections in Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 29, 2026 7:58 am.

Israelis showed up in historic numbers to have their voice heard in Tuesday’s national election. 

It’s been more than a day since polls closed, and although official results remain unclear, neither Benjamin Netanyahu or his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, aren’t projected to form a majority government. 

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Aurel Braun, an international relations professor at the University of Toronto, to discuss what kind of coalition calculus could be on the horizon, the impact of the Arab vote, and the obstacles in the way of a possible unity government.

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