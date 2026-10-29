The election that left Israel in limbo

Israelis showed up in historic numbers to have their voice heard in Tuesday’s national election.

It’s been more than a day since polls closed, and although official results remain unclear, neither Benjamin Netanyahu or his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, aren’t projected to form a majority government.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Aurel Braun, an international relations professor at the University of Toronto, to discuss what kind of coalition calculus could be on the horizon, the impact of the Arab vote, and the obstacles in the way of a possible unity government.

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