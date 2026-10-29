Man accused in Cornell rape lawsuit wants Letitia James removed from investigation over her posts

New York Attorney General Letitia James attends a news conference with New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press,

Posted October 29, 2026 9:48 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2026 9:59 am.

Should social media posts disqualify New York’s attorney general from leading a criminal investigation into gang rape allegations at Cornell University?

That’s the question before a state judge on Thursday as one of the accused men seeks to remove Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor overseeing the renewed criminal probe.

One of at least two cases against James contends she is biased because she posted messages expressing support for the accuser just days before she was appointed to the case.

The former Cornell student identified in court papers as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit last month alleging that several men raped her at a fraternity party in October 2024. The former student said some of the men pressured her into using ketamine and marijuana and that she drank alcohol that left her too intoxicated to consent.

“What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable,” James posted to X and Facebook on Sept. 28, linking to a news article about the lawsuit. “I’m holding her in my heart and in my prayers. To her, and to all survivors: you’re not alone. We stand with you.”

On Oct. 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order taking the case away from the local prosecutor, Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, who declined to bring charges in 2024, and naming James as special prosecutor.

Within days, lawyers for two of the men named as defendants in Jane Doe‘s lawsuit filed challenges to James’ appointment — one that Judge James R. Farrell is hearing on Thursday, and the other in Tompkins County, where Cornell is located.

James, a Democrat, is not expected to attend the hearing in Monticello, about 72 miles (116 kilometers) northwest of Manhattan.

A lawyer for the man whose case is being heard Thursday wrote that James’ social media post “has unequivocally demonstrated a bias and presumption of guilt against the defendants” named in Jane Doe’s lawsuit.

The lawyer, Andrew Miltenberg, asked that Farrell order Hochul to appoint a special prosecutor “who is free from actual or perceived conflicts of interest or bias.”

James’ office argued in a court filing that the challenge is “procedurally defective and substantively meritless,” noting that courts have previously ruled that the governor is free to exercise her executive power as she chooses, such as in appointing a special prosecutor.

“While Petitioner relies on the AG’s remarks in a single social media post as proof that the various ills he fears will come to pass, such speculative and conclusory claims of harm — premised entirely on his own mischaracterization of the AG’s statements — are insufficient for hardship,” Assistant Attorney General Kaitlin Vigars wrote.

At a news conference to announce her appointment, James declined to comment when asked about the social media posts. But Hochul said she had no qualms about naming her as special prosecutor.

“I have every confidence in our attorney general to do what she has always done: Look at the facts, examine the record, draw the proper conclusions,” Hochul said. “That’s exactly what’s going to happen in this case.”

James has been involved in a number of high-profile cases, most notably against the National Rifle Association and President Donald Trump. She labeled him a “con man” and “carnival barker” and pledged to shine a “bright light into every dark corner of his real estate dealings.” She also led a civil investigation that led to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations.

Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

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