Nearly 60% of Canadians plan to participate in Halloween, according to new poll

A child's bucket is full of candy as they go trick-or-treating at Rideau Hall on Halloween in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 29, 2026 6:00 am.

Nearly six in 10 Canadian residents say they will participate in Halloween in some way on Saturday night, but Torontonians seem to be the scaredy-cats of the bunch, according to a new poll.

Only 48 per cent of Toronto residents surveyed said they planned to give out treats or go out on Halloween night; the lowest across the regions surveyed and five per cent less than last year.

The Canada Pulse Insights poll for CityNews found Surrey, B.C. had the most enthusiastic bunch, with 65 per cent of people saying they would partake, followed closely behind by those in Alberta, 63 per cent in Calgary and 62 per cent in Edmonton.

In Vancouver and Metro Vancouver, their taste for treats increased the most with 10 per cent more residents saying they would take part in the spooktacular holiday over last year, up to 56 per cent and 59 per cent, respectively.

Fifty-seven per cent of those in the GTA, not including Toronto, will be dressing up or heading out for trick-or-treating.

Across all regions, parents with children under 18 had the highest Halloween spirit, with between 76 to 85 per cent of residents saying they would participate.

Young adults between 18 to 34 were also likely to head out for Halloween, with 65 per to 79 per cent saying they would be participating.

Those planning for a night out on the town for Halloween will have an extra hour to celebrate with Daylight Saving Time (DST) on Sunday morning.

This release draws on Canada Pulse Insights surveys of adult residents in three markets, each asking this year the same question in the same words: Toronto (n=510) and the GTA outside Toronto, the regional municipalities of Durham, York, Halton and Peel (n=825), between Sept. 14 and 25, 2026, Calgary (n=401) and Edmonton (n=383) between Sept. 30 and Oct. 9, 2026, and three British Columbia regions — Metro Vancouver (n=1,374: the City of Vancouver, Surrey and the rest of Metro Vancouver), Vancouver Island (n=511) and the Okanagan Valley (n=498) — between Sept. 28 and Oct. 14, 2026, through an online panel platform managed by Sago.

The margin of error for comparable probability-based random samples of the same sizes is ±4.3 percentage points for Toronto, ±3.4 for the GTA outside Toronto, ±4.9 for Calgary, ±5.0 for Edmonton, ±2.6 for Metro Vancouver, ±4.3 for Vancouver Island and ±4.4 for the Okanagan Valley, 19 times out of 20.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 critically injured after shooting inside Bridle Path home, suspects flee in SUV: Toronto police

Two people are suffering from life-threatening injuries after an early-morning shooting inside a home in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood, police say. Toronto police said officers were called to...

breaking

57m ago

Crash shuts down stretch of eastbound Hwy. 401 express in Scarborough

A crash has shut down several express lanes on Highway 401 near Morningside Avenue in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. on Thursday. Paramedics say they assessed...

2m ago

Ontario finance minister to table fall economic update

TORONTO — Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is set to provide an update on the province's finances today by tabling his government's fall economic statement.

2h ago

Police investigating fatal pedestrian collision in Richmond Hill

A male pedestrian is dead after being struck in Richmond Hill on Wednesday night, police say. York Regional Police (YRP) said officers responded to a collision involving a male pedestrian in the area...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 critically injured after shooting inside Bridle Path home, suspects flee in SUV: Toronto police

Two people are suffering from life-threatening injuries after an early-morning shooting inside a home in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood, police say. Toronto police said officers were called to...

breaking

57m ago

Crash shuts down stretch of eastbound Hwy. 401 express in Scarborough

A crash has shut down several express lanes on Highway 401 near Morningside Avenue in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. on Thursday. Paramedics say they assessed...

2m ago

Ontario finance minister to table fall economic update

TORONTO — Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is set to provide an update on the province's finances today by tabling his government's fall economic statement.

2h ago

Police investigating fatal pedestrian collision in Richmond Hill

A male pedestrian is dead after being struck in Richmond Hill on Wednesday night, police say. York Regional Police (YRP) said officers responded to a collision involving a male pedestrian in the area...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:36
How to protect yourself from possible impersonation scams

Detective David Coffey from the Toronto police service' financial crime unit explains why impersonation scams are becoming increasingly common and how Canadians can protect themselves.

16h ago

2:45
Deadly Spain train crash: What we know so far

Rescue efforts continue in central Spain after two high speed trains collided killing at least 64 and injuring dozens more.

18h ago

5:10
What a key interest rate hike could mean for Canadians

Senior business analyst Mike Eppel explains why the Bank of Canada chose to hike the interest rate for the first time in three years and what this means for Canadians.

19h ago

0:31
Two Canadians injured after fatal train crash in Spain: Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed two Canadians are among the injured following the fatal train crash in Spain that killed more than 60 people.

20h ago

0:42
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the first time since 2023

The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate for the first time in three years.

20h ago

More Videos