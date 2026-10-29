Oakville man wanted for alleged SIM card swap scam

Investigators with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are looking for a man in connection with a SIM card swap fraud probe.

The DRPS Financial Crimes unit began the investigation in October 2025 after a person’s cellphone unexpectedly entered SOS mode and lost connection to their cellular network.

Police say when the person contacted their service provider, they learned they had been targeted in a SIM swap scam, in which a fraudster gains control of a cellphone number by transferring it to another SIM card.

In this case, police found that the suspect allegedly used the person’s identity and cell number to bypass two-factor authentication and make purchases using the victim’s credit card information.

The suspect has been identified as Jessan Vernet-Fort, 31 from Oakville.

He is wanted for fraud over $5,000, mischief/tampering with computer data, unauthorized use of a computer to obtain computer service, intercept private information and two counts of unauthorized use of credit card data.

Police say he is known to have ties with Ontario and Quebec.

Investigators released two photos of the suspect in different hairstyles and are asking anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact them.

Jessan Vernet-Fort is wanted in connection with a SIM-swap fraud investigation. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police Service