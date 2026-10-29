Officer shot in Belleville synagogue attack released from hospital

Police in Belleville say an officer who was shot on Yom Kippur while protecting a synagogue full of worshippers from an armed attacker has been released from the hospital.

Belleville police say Const. Jeff Smith is at home and making “positive progress” in his recovery, a little over a month after the shooting.

The officer was stationed outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue when he was ambushed last month by 29-year-old Sean Ward, who police said had multiple guns, significant amounts of ammunition and the motive to carry out an extended attack on the synagogue.

Police said Smith suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body but continued to engage the attacker until a second police officer arrived three minutes later.

Ward, a former soldier with the Canadian Armed Forces, was fatally injured in the gunfight and died in hospital the next day.

Belleville police say the community showed overwhelming support to Smith and his family as he was recovering in hospital.