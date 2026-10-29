Ottawa launches telecom roadmap to improve competition, consumer choice

Minister of Industry Melanie Joly rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted October 29, 2026 9:19 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2026 9:58 am.

The federal government says it is launching a roadmap to boost competition and choice within Canada’s telecommunications sector.

The plan, announced late Wednesday by Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, is meant to break down regional barriers and promote cross-Canada competition in the internet and mobile services sector.

Ottawa says it will take action to give consumers more choices and make it easier for providers to access existing networks, or expand the infrastructure they own.

It also wants to help consumers take advantage of more affordable plans, noting cellular plan prices are down 49 per cent compared with 2019, and says the government “will spotlight” competitive offers on the market.

The government says it will help companies deploy the latest fibre-optic networks, experiment with new technologies and strengthen access to connectivity in northern, rural and Indigenous communities.

It plans to monitor progress through indicators such as prices, switching behaviour, network speeds, coverage and consumer complaints.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

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