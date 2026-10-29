Police investigating fatal pedestrian collision in Richmond Hill

A male pedestrian is dead after being struck in Richmond Hill on Wednesday night, police say.

York Regional Police (YRP) said officers responded to a collision involving a male pedestrian in the area of Yonge Street and Tower Hill Road at approximately 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators closed Yonge Street between Townwood Drive and Tower Hill Road while they examined the scene and urged motorists to avoid the area. The road closures remained in place overnight before reopening Thursday morning.

Paramedics told 680 NewsRadio that emergency crews were called to the scene at approximately 9:19 p.m. An ambulance and tactical unit responded, where they located a patient with no vital signs. The individual was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police later confirmed with 680 NewsRadio the fatal collision involved a male pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the area, though it’s unclear if the driver remained at the scene. The victim’s age was not immediately provided.

The investigation is ongoing.