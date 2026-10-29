Man wanted for alleged sexual assault of minor in Etobicoke underground parking garage

Police are looking for a man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor at an Etobicoke apartment building on Oc.t 27, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 29, 2026 11:42 am.

Toronto police are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor in Etobicoke.

Police began investigating a report of a sexual assault at an apartment building in the Dixon Road and Wincott Drive area on Wednesday.

Investigators say the suspect was in the underground garage level of the apartment building on Tuesday evening and began conversing with an underaged victim. The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as having a medium to large build and a black chin strap beard. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black jacket and pants and a black baseball cap as well as black and red New Balance shoes. Police also say he smelled like alcohol and smoke.

Images of the suspect have been released and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Anyone with information to contact police.

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