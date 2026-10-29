Toronto man faces hate-motivated charges after alleged anti-Chinese slurs, threats

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 29, 2026 7:06 pm.

Toronto Police Service officers have arrested a Toronto man after an alleged hate-motivated incident in Toronto’s west end on Wednesday.

Investigators say two people were in a coffee shop in the Bloor Street West and Keele Street area when the suspect entered and started yelling anti-Chinese slurs at them.

“The victims exited the coffee shop and were followed by the accused, who raised a wooden stick above his head, threatened to kill them, and continued directing anti-Chinese racial slurs at both the victims,” a police release alleges.

The suspect, Hesameddin Bazargan, 37, was later located and arrested.

He’s facing two counts of offence motivated by hatred, relating to assault with a weapon and two counts of offence motivated by hatred, relating to uttering death threats.

He was also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

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