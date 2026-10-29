Toronto clerk certifies municipal election results as nearly 990,000 ballots cast

City of Toronto mayor-elect Olivia Chow gives her victory speech on stage at her camp's election night headquarters, in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 29, 2026 11:07 am.

Toronto’s 2026 municipal election results are now official, with the City Clerk certifying the outcome of Monday’s vote that returned Mayor Olivia Chow to office and elected members of city council.

The certification, released Thursday, confirms that 989,990 ballots were cast in the Oct. 26 municipal election.

The results formally conclude an election campaign that saw Chow defeat former Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford by more than 128,000 votes. According to the official declaration, Chow received 532,201 votes compared to Bradford’s 404,013.

Official mayoral results

  1. Olivia Chow — 532,201 votes (elected)
  2. Brad Bradford — 404,013 votes
  3. Braeden Chow — 8,102 votes
  4. Chris Alexander — 3,550 votes
  5. Edward Gong — 3,443 votes

A total of 54 candidates appeared on the mayoral ballot.

New and returning councillors elected across Toronto

The certification also confirms the winners in all 25 city wards.

Etobicoke

Ward 1 Etobicoke North: Vincent Crisanti (12,804 votes)

Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre: Stephen Holyday (25,606 votes)

Ward 3 Etobicoke-Lakeshore: Amber Morley (25,521 votes)

West Toronto

Ward 4 Parkdale-High Park: Diana Chan McNally (20,314 votes)

Ward 5 York South-Weston: Chiara Padovani (13,407 votes)

Ward 6 York Centre: James Pasternak (23,223 votes)

Ward 7 Humber River-Black Creek: Anthony Perruzza (15,947 votes)

Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence: Mike Colle (32,085 votes)

Ward 9 Davenport: Alejandra Bravo (28,179 votes)

Downtown Toronto

Ward 10 Spadina-Fort York: Ausma Malik (21,975 votes)

Ward 11 University-Rosedale: Mike Layton (19,388 votes)

Ward 12 Toronto-St. Paul’s: Josh Matlow (32,781 votes)

Ward 13 Toronto Centre: Curran Stikuts (11,877 votes)

Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth: Sara Ehrhardt (22,440 votes)

North York

Ward 15 Don Valley West: Rachel Chernos Lin (23,434 votes)

Ward 16 Don Valley East: Jon Burnside (19,654 votes)

Ward 17 Don Valley North: Shelley Carroll (19,042 votes)

Ward 18 Willowdale: Lily Cheng (20,746 votes)

Ward 19 Beaches-East York: Nate Erskine-Smith (21,472 votes)

Scarborough

Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest: Parthi Kandavel (12,231 votes)

Ward 21 Scarborough Centre: Michael Thompson (16,053 votes)

Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt: Nick Mantas (11,308 votes)

Ward 23 Scarborough North: Shaun Chen (9,828 votes)

Ward 24 Scarborough-Guildwood: Paul Ainslie (20,305 votes)

Ward 25 Scarborough-Rouge Park: Neethan Shan (15,727 votes)

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