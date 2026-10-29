Man wanted after alleged sexual assault on TTC Finch West LRT

Police describe the suspect as approximately 50 to 60 years old, about 5-foot-8 and grey facial hair. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 29, 2026 1:23 pm.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a youth aboard a TTC light rail vehicle earlier this week.

Investigators say the incident occurred on Wednesday in the area of Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road, near the TTC’s Finch West LRT line.

According to police, the youth victim was waiting on a TTC light rail train platform at approximately 6:30 p.m. when an unknown man approached and began a conversation.

Police allege the suspect then followed the victim onto the train and sat beside them before sexually assaulting the youth. The suspect later left the area and was last seen walking south on Jane Street from Finch Avenue West, investigators said.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 50 to 60 years old, about 5-foot-8 and grey facial hair.

At the time of the incident, he was reportedly wearing a black and grey hooded winter jacket, dark pants, a white toque, grey shoes and a gold watch.

Investigators have released an image of the suspect as they work to identify him.

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