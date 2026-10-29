Father, 2 daughters shot and injured during ‘violent’ home invasion at Bridle Path residence

Toronto police say four family members, including a father, mother and their two daughters, were injured after three masked suspects forced their way into a Bridle Path home during a violent home invasion early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at approximately 3:43 a.m. after reports of a shooting at a residence on Hyde Park Circle.

Toronto police Insp. Kristy Smith said three armed, masked suspects entered the home through the rear of the property and confronted the occupants.

“One of the suspects was armed with a hammer,” Insp. Smith said, confirming that the others were in possession of firearms.

Insp. Smith said a struggle ensued and three family members — the father and his two adult daughters — were shot “multiple times” during the confrontation. The mother was also injured but not shot, police noted.

Two family members suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other two sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

The suspects fled the scene in an SUV. Police have not released descriptions of the suspects.

“People should be able to feel safe in their homes,” Insp. Smith said. “I want to reassure residents that we will do everything we can to identify, locate and bring these suspects to criminal justice.”

Insp. Smith said investigators believe the home may have been targeted because of its location in the affluent Bridle Path neighbourhood, although the motive remains under investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.