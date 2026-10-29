2 critically injured after shooting inside Bridle Path home, suspects flee in SUV: Toronto police

Two people are suffering from life-threatening injuries after an early-morning shooting inside a home in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at approximately 3:43 a.m. Thursday following reports of a shooting inside a residence.

Investigators say three people were shot inside the home, while four people in total were transported to the hospital.

In an update, police said two victims are suffering from life-threatening injuries, while the other two individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting appears to have occurred at a residence on Hyde Park Circle in the Bridle Path area, where multiple police cruisers were seen on the street as officers investigated.

Police said three suspects fled the scene in an SUV. No suspect descriptions have been released.

Investigators have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the shooting or said whether the victims and suspects were known to one another.

The investigation is ongoing.