Tumbler Ridge victim Maya Gebala’s father says she’s leaving hospital after 262 days

VANCOUVER — The father of Tumbler Ridge attack victim Maya Gebala says she is being released from BC Children’s Hospital, more than eight months after being shot three times.

David Gebala has posted a video on social media showing him telling his 13-year-old daughter that she is going home, with Maya responding by punching the air.

Maya’s recovery from severe brain injuries in the shootings that left eight victims dead on Feb. 10 has been documented by her parents on social media.

David Gebala says in the post that Maya’s release from hospital is a “milestone no one thought we would reach.”

Gebala says that after the attack, doctors said they didn’t think Maya would even “make it through the night.”

Maya was shot at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School by Jesse Van Rootselaar, who shot herself dead after the attack.

Gebala paid tribute to his daughter’s strength in Thursday’s Facebook post.

“Maya, you are the bravest person I know. You are an inspiration to so many people,” he said.

“Giving up was never an option for me, and it clearly never was for you either.”

He said Maya was going home after 262 days in hospital, listing various milestones along the way.

Gebala said it’s 251 days since she opened an eye, 191 days since tubes were removed to reveal her “beautiful face,” 145 days since she first smiled and 61 days since she first spoke.

Maya has made various trips away from hospital, including going to a Foo Fighters concert to celebrate her 13th birthday last month.

“Thank you to the incredible nurses, doctors and therapists who walked every step of this with us,” Gebala said.

“Thank you to everyone who supported Maya and our family, we could not have done this without each and every one of you.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2026.

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press