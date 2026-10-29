York Regional Police (YRP) said four people were injured, one critically, following a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Vaughan on Monday.

Officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Kirby Road and Jane Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Three occupants of an SUV were transported to a hospital, with police confirming one passenger remains in life-threatening condition and the other two suffering serious injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP.