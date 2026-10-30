The Doug Ford government says it has completed the removal of a section of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke, restoring vehicle lanes along a 1.2-kilometre stretch of roadway the province argues is needed to ease traffic congestion.

In a release issued Friday, the province said work has wrapped up between Clissold Road and Royal York Road, where crews removed protected cycling infrastructure and reinstated motor vehicle lanes in both directions.

The project marks the first completed bike lane removal under the Ford government’s plan to restore road capacity on major Toronto arterial roads, a move that has drawn praise from some motorists and businesses but fierce opposition from cycling advocates, city officials and road safety groups.

“We were elected with a clear mandate to fight gridlock, restore traffic lanes and get drivers moving again, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said in a statement. “We’ve been clear that bike lanes belong where they make sense, not where they make congestion worse. Today, we’re delivering on our commitment to restore road capacity on Bloor Street West and get traffic moving on one of Toronto’s busiest streets.”

Cyclist advocates vs. the province

According to the province, the work included removing existing bike lane infrastructure such as precast curbs, delineators, signage and bus pads. Crews also completed pavement repairs, resurfacing, new road markings and updated traffic signage.

The removal follows a lengthy legal and political battle over the future of bike lanes in Toronto. In August, the Ontario Court of Appeal ruled that decisions about the design of public roads are matters of public policy that ultimately fall within the authority of the provincial legislature rather than the courts. The unanimous decision cleared the way for Queen’s Park to proceed with plans to remove bike lanes on parts of several Toronto roadways.

The Bloor Street West project became a focal point in the debate over cycling infrastructure after the province announced earlier this month that construction would begin in Etobicoke.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow condemned the move at the time, calling the bike lane removals “outrageous” and arguing the province had failed to demonstrate the changes would reduce congestion. Cycling advocates also staged demonstrations along the corridor, with protesters attempting to block construction equipment as crews began dismantling sections of the protected lane network.

The issue escalated further in mid-October when police made arrests during demonstrations near the construction zone. Days later, advocates installed a memorial bicycle sculpture along the corridor, saying it was intended to highlight concerns about cyclist safety and the potential consequences of removing protected infrastructure.

Bike lanes save lives, advocates say

Supporters of the bike lanes have argued the corridor provided a critical east-west cycling connection through Etobicoke and warned that eliminating the protected lanes could discourage cycling and increase the risk of collisions involving vulnerable road users.

The Ford government has maintained that restoring traffic lanes will improve the movement of vehicles and help address worsening congestion in Toronto, particularly on heavily travelled routes.

The province said the completion of work on Bloor Street West is part of a broader review of cycling infrastructure on several major roads in the city.

In September, Ontario issued a request for proposals seeking design options for restoring vehicle lanes on sections of Bloor Street, Yonge Street, University Avenue, Queen’s Park, Queen’s Park Crescent and Avenue Road.

The study will also examine opportunities to retain, modify or reconfigure bike lanes in locations where the province says they can be accommodated without increasing congestion.