Canada-European Union summit in Montreal concludes today with digital trade on agenda

MONTREAL — A major summit Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting with European Union leaders is set to conclude today with announcements on digital trade and academic exchanges.

Carney welcomed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa to the Canada-EU summit in Montreal on Thursday.

While these meetings have been happening for years, this one sees Canada and the EU scaling up their efforts to deepen their commercial and diplomatic relationship.

Costa said he expects to see an agreement on digital trade finalized today, and news on programs for scientific research partnerships and university student exchanges.

The three leaders said they would like to see Canada become an “associate member” of the European Union, despite countries like Germany rejecting that term and Canadian officials avoiding that phrasing.

Conservatives have criticized the summit, noting that nine of the 28 countries in the EU have yet to ratify a decade-old trade deal with Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press