Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk says seeing Earth during spacewalk ‘changed’ him

LONGUEUIL — Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk says he was overwhelmed with emotion looking at the Earth during a seven-hour spacewalk on Thursday.

Kutryk and NASA astronaut Anil Menon successfully installed seven of eight new solar panels on the International Space Station during the spacewalk.

Speaking to media Friday morning, Kutryk said the experience changed him.

He described seeing the Earth while hovering in the vacuum of space as very confusing and a sensory overload.

He added that he was stunned by the beauty and fragility of the planet.

While he tried to focus on the task at hand, Kutryk says he will make sure to take in the view during his second spacewalk next week.