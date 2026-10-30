The Big Story

The Nine: Did Danielle Smith get her mandate?

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith arrives to speak during a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 22, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 30, 2026 7:24 am.

Now that question 10 has been put to rest, what about the other nine? 

Albertans were asked a range of questions regarding the future of the economy, immigration system, and Canada’s constitution. Official results released on Thursday found that voters want changes to what programs and services non-citizens can access, while striking down any changes to the constitution including abolishing the Senate.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Jared Wesley, political science professor at the University of Alberta, to discuss where this leaves Danielle Smith’s leverage against Ottawa, how the urban-rural divide showed up in the results, and how the provincial NDP could pull up a seat at the table.

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