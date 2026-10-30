Large fire breaks out at Brampton truck yard

A fire at a truck yard near Ward Road and Sun Pac Boulevard in Brampton on Oct. 30, 2026. (Video provided by 680 NewsRadio)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 30, 2026 7:53 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2026 9:23 am.

Fire crews are at the scene of a massive fire that tore through a large truck yard in Brampton.

Firefighters were called to scene on Ward Road near Williams Parkway and Humberwest Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

680 NewsRadio reports a few workers were inside a building at the back of the yard that houses a repair shop and a truck washing station, but they were able to escape and call for help.

Fire damage at a truck yard near Ward Road and Sun Pac Boulevard in Brampton on Oct. 30, 2026
Fire damage at a truck yard near Ward Road and Sun Pac Boulevard in Brampton on Oct. 30, 2026. (CityNews)

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified.

The fire has since been brought under control but crews are still working to put out some hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

Police have closed Ward Road between Sparr Road and Sun Pac Boulevard for the fire cleanup and investigation.

With files from Carl Hanstke, 680 NewsRadio

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