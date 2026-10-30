Man, 27, facing sex assault charges in North York attack

A 27-year-old man is facing almost half a dozen charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault in North York.

Toronto police say just before 7:30 p.m. on oct. 29, a man met up with another person in the Keele Street and Rustic Road area following a communication between the two on an online dating website.

According to investigators the man sexually assaulted the victim, who managed to get away before he fled the scene.

No physical injuries were reported.

Nguyen Nguyen, 27, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, assault, and forcible confinement.

The man’s photo has been released as police believe there may be other victims.