Man, 27, facing sex assault charges in North York attack

A photo of Nguyen Nguyen is shown. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 30, 2026 5:29 pm.

A 27-year-old man is facing almost half a dozen charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault in North York.

Toronto police say just before 7:30 p.m. on oct. 29, a man met up with another person in the Keele Street and Rustic Road area following a communication between the two on an online dating website.

According to investigators the man sexually assaulted the victim, who managed to get away before he fled the scene.

No physical injuries were reported.

Nguyen Nguyen, 27, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, assault, and forcible confinement.

The man’s photo has been released as police believe there may be other victims.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Horrific': Toronto real estate CEO and family were victims in violent Bridle Path home invasion

The CEO of a Toronto real estate company and his two adult daughters were shot and beaten with hammers in a violent Bridle Path home invasion early Thursday morning.

58m ago

Second man charged in aggravated assault investigation, 2 other suspects still outstanding

Toronto police have arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in Scarborough earlier this month. In a news release shared Friday, police announced...

6m ago

Trespassers shut down part of TTC Line 2 twice on Friday, cops say both incidents are connected

A portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth came to a halt twice on Friday, causing delays for commuters first during the busy morning rush hour and then once again in the afternoon. The service disruption was...

30m ago

Ontario education minister to allow school board trustees to be sworn in

Education Minister Paul Calandra wants to ensure that trustees are in keeping with a code of conduct after finding out that some were planning on having meetings after being elected this past Monday.

2h ago

Top Stories

'Horrific': Toronto real estate CEO and family were victims in violent Bridle Path home invasion

The CEO of a Toronto real estate company and his two adult daughters were shot and beaten with hammers in a violent Bridle Path home invasion early Thursday morning.

58m ago

Second man charged in aggravated assault investigation, 2 other suspects still outstanding

Toronto police have arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in Scarborough earlier this month. In a news release shared Friday, police announced...

6m ago

Trespassers shut down part of TTC Line 2 twice on Friday, cops say both incidents are connected

A portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth came to a halt twice on Friday, causing delays for commuters first during the busy morning rush hour and then once again in the afternoon. The service disruption was...

30m ago

Ontario education minister to allow school board trustees to be sworn in

Education Minister Paul Calandra wants to ensure that trustees are in keeping with a code of conduct after finding out that some were planning on having meetings after being elected this past Monday.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Canada's time change gets confusing as some provinces ditch the 'fall back'

As more provinces make a permanent switch to daylight saving time this weekend, Canada's time change is getting confusing. Brandon Choghri with how the changes could impact millions of Canadians.

22h ago

2:29
Actor Patrick Stewart passes away at age 86

Actor Patrick Stewart has passed away at the age of 86 following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia. Sara Sidner looks back at Stewart's legendary career.

23h ago

1:50
Ford government tables fall economic update, deficit projected at $16.9B

Ontario's Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tables the government's fall economic update with a projected deficit of $16.9 billion.

October 29, 2026 1:31 pm EST EST

1:11
Traffic agent dies after being hit by truck in East York

A City of Toronto traffic agent has died after being hit by a truck in the Thorncliffe neighbourhood of East York on Thursday morning.

October 29, 2026 12:01 pm EST EST

2:12
Ontario government looking to crack down on unlicensed cannabis retailers

The Ford government has announced a new plan to tackle unlicensed cannabis shops operating across Ontario. Pat Taney reports.

October 29, 2026 9:43 am EST EST

More Videos