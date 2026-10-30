Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brampton crash

A motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre on Friday evening following a serious crash in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Financial Drive and Derry Road just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said in a social media post that one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle.

Both drivers remained at the scene of the crash.

Police said the motorcycle driver sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre.

Roads in the area were closed for an investigation.

Authorities have not released any other details about the circumstances of the collision.