Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brampton crash
Posted October 30, 2026 9:59 pm.
Last Updated October 30, 2026 11:13 pm.
A motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre on Friday evening following a serious crash in Brampton.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Financial Drive and Derry Road just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Police said in a social media post that one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle.
Both drivers remained at the scene of the crash.
Police said the motorcycle driver sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre.
Roads in the area were closed for an investigation.
Authorities have not released any other details about the circumstances of the collision.