Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brampton crash

Photo shows the scene of a collision in Scarborough. (CityNews/Bahaa Attia)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 30, 2026 9:59 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2026 11:13 pm.

A motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre on Friday evening following a serious crash in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Financial Drive and Derry Road just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said in a social media post that one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle.

Both drivers remained at the scene of the crash.

Police said the motorcycle driver sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre.

Roads in the area were closed for an investigation.

Authorities have not released any other details about the circumstances of the collision.

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